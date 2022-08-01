Overview of Dr. Lauren Kennish, MD

Dr. Lauren Kennish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kennish works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.