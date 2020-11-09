Dr. Lauren Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Kerr, MD
Dr. Lauren Kerr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kerr's Office Locations
Westshore Primary Care Assoc. Inc.29160 Center Ridge Rd Ste M, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-6996
Westshore Primary Care Assoc. Inc.19800 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116 Directions (440) 835-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever. She is kind and patient and knowledgeable. She helped me so much in my third pregnancy after a very difficult second pregnancy that ended in loss. She is absolutely fantastic and would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Lauren Kerr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861621344
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.