Dr. Lauren Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Kim, MD
Dr. Lauren Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Rheumatology Assocs9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 150, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwest Rheumatology Associates PC Main Office9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 314, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384
-
3
Northwest Rheumatology Associates PC Northwest Portland2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 505, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 297-3384
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been seeing Dr. Kim for 6 1/2 years. Dr. Kim is extremely knowledgeable, listens and sincerely invests in you as her patient. She creates a shared care environment and definitely includes her patients in care decisions. I highly recommend her if you are seeking care for rheumatoid arthritis.
About Dr. Lauren Kim, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1578579066
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Systemic Sclerosis, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods.