Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Akron, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM

Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Kent State College Of Podiatry and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Kishman works at Akron General Orthopedics in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kishman's Office Locations

    Akron General Orthopedics
    224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-1980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 05, 2020
    I had previously had a Lis Frank brake from an auto accident that was fixed by a different Doctor. My tendon then broke on my big toe from rubbing on the hardware used to fix the Lis franc Injury. Dr Kishman is one of the best Doctors I’ve ever had. Hesitate at first because I did not want another surgery, I went through with it and she fixed my tendon along with removing the hardware. Of course my foot will never be the same and I still have a lot of pain. She did a great job though and I would recommend her to anyone!!!
    G — Jul 05, 2020
    About Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1164713541
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Kent State College Of Podiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kishman works at Akron General Orthopedics in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kishman’s profile.

    Dr. Kishman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

