Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Kent State College Of Podiatry and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Kishman works at Akron General Orthopedics in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.