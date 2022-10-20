See All Oncologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Lauren Krill, MD

Oncology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Lauren Krill, MD

Dr. Lauren Krill, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Krill works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cysts and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krill's Office Locations

    Gynecologic Cancer Center
    900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Hematology & Medical Oncology
    1505 W Sherman Ave # MB51, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cysts
Oophorectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2022
    She listens to you and truly cares about you. I trust her 100%
    Brenda Myers — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Krill, MD

    • Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

