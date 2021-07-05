Dr. Lauren Kuykendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuykendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Kuykendall, MD
Dr. Lauren Kuykendall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 250-2614Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 821-8034
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 250-2614Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kuykendall is the best surgeon you could ever ask for! She’s caring and does a GREAT job! My mom had breast reconstruction with her after having cancer and reconstruction in Cuba. It was a really difficult case but she took on the challenge and we are very pleased with her work! Her staff is also amazing which is another plus. She’s really an AMAZING SURGEON! I will forever be thankful we found her!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1174899470
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kuykendall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuykendall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuykendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuykendall has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuykendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuykendall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuykendall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuykendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuykendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.