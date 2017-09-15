Overview of Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, MD

Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Lambrecht works at Azalea City Physicians for Women in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.