Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Levi works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.