Dr. Lauren Leza, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Leza, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lauren Leza, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Leza works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Hills Family Dental10201 N Oak Trfy Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 371-3406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leza?
Doctors and staff are all very pleasant. Never waiting more than a few minutes after arriving at the office. No complaints. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lauren Leza, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1104365022
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leza accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leza works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.