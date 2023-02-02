Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD
Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lubin's Office Locations
FMG - Burbank191 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 869-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lubin?
Dr. Lubin is always very knowledgeable and I like that she does not prescribe unnecessary treatment. The office staff can sometimes be a little disorganized and not overly friendly.
About Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1457353567
Education & Certifications
- Lac-Usc Wch
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubin.
