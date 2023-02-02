See All Pediatricians in Burbank, CA
Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD

Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Lubin works at Facey Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lubin's Office Locations

    FMG - Burbank
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 869-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Asthma
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr. Lubin is always very knowledgeable and I like that she does not prescribe unnecessary treatment. The office staff can sometimes be a little disorganized and not overly friendly.
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457353567
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lac-Usc Wch
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
