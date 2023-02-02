Overview of Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD

Dr. Lauren Lubin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lubin works at Facey Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.