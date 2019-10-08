Dr. Lauren Luke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Luke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Luke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Luke works at
Locations
Acadiana Health & Aesthetics202 RUE PROMENADE, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 806-9161Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best doctors. Love her as a person and a doctor ??
About Dr. Lauren Luke, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215179528
Education & Certifications
- LSU HSC
- SUNY Buffalo/Childrens Hosp of Buffalo
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- LSU
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luke works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.