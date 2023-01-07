See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Elgin, IL
Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (54)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD

Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia

Dr. Matteini works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Elgin, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL and Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matteini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    1710 N Randall Rd Ste 140, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 293-1170
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    2971 W Algonquin Rd Ste 101A, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 854-8590
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    420 W Northwest Hwy Ste M, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-6766
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Health First Health Plans
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Priority Health
    • Savility
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Viant
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr. Matteini gave me back my quality of life. I had 4 failed back surgeries, 15 years of daily morphine and numerous procedures before I met Dr Matteini. Her surgical skills restored my quality of life which resulted in a pain free and drug free future. She is my miracle worker. Thank you. Tom Cogozxo
    Tom Cogozzo — Jan 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Afrikaans
    • 1922261346
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • George Washington University Medical Center
    • Georgetown University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matteini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matteini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matteini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matteini has seen patients for Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matteini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Matteini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matteini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matteini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matteini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

