Dr. Lauren Mellor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Mellor, DO
Dr. Lauren Mellor, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Mellor works at
Dr. Mellor's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Womans Care PC39200 Garfield Rd Ste B, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-6060
-
2
Comprehensive Woman's Care30030 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 948-5900
-
3
Mascarin & Nault MD PC22151 Moross Rd Ste 303, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 881-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mellor has been my OB/GYN for the last 5 years. She is so much more than just a Doctor. She is kind, compassionate, understanding and really listens to you about your health. I have never once left her office feeling unheard. I absolutely recommend her to anyone that may be seeking out a new OB/GYN- and even those who aren't. I delivered my second child with her as well and, as I stated above, because she listened to me about my body and my health, I had a safe a prepared delivery. I couldn't have asked for a better OB/GYN. I feel very grateful to have found her!
About Dr. Lauren Mellor, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1528322070
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellor works at
Dr. Mellor has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.