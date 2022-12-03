Overview

Dr. Lauren Michelli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ada, MI. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Michelli works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Ada in Ada, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.