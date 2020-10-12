Dr. Monti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Monti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Monti, MD
Dr. Lauren Monti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University Med Center
Dr. Monti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Monti's Office Locations
-
1
Lauren Monti MD LLC3600 Gaston Ave Ste 560, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monti?
Dr Monti and her staff are great, I had a rare case with my IUD and other doctors said they would have to remove my uterus at the time I was 22 and only had one child. I consulted with Dr Monti as referred by some friends and she came up with a plan and removed my IUD. I am now 38 weeks pregnant and it was possible thanks to her.
About Dr. Lauren Monti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1841398088
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monti works at
Dr. Monti has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Monti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.