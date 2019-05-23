Overview of Dr. Lauren Murray, MD

Dr. Lauren Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Murray works at Walnut Hill OB/GYN Assocs in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, C-Section and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.