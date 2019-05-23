Dr. Lauren Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Murray, MD
Dr. Lauren Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Walnut Hill Obstetrics & Gynecology As8305 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-7801
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
I have never reviewed a doctor before but I have to give Dr. Murray a review after seeing her for about 5 years now. She is so fantastic! I am never left waiting in the waiting room past my appointment time, she is so sweet and friendly and makes you so comfortable, and I’m always in and out quickly. She is very knowledgeable and seems to genuinely care about her patients. I seriously couldn’t ask for anything more!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Perimenopause, C-Section and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.