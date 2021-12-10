Dr. Lauren Murrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Murrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Murrill, MD
Dr. Lauren Murrill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Murrill's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Southfield29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC31450 7 Mile Rd Ste 106, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 569-5985
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Saint Clair Shores26110 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 165, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
A treasure. Does everything a caring competent doctor should
About Dr. Lauren Murrill, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1366708554
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
