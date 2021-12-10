Overview of Dr. Lauren Murrill, MD

Dr. Lauren Murrill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Murrill works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI, Saint Clair Shores, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.