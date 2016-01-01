Overview

Dr. Lauren Shea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Shea works at Digestive Health Clinic, LLC in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrojejunal Ulcer, Esophagitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.