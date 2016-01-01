Dr. Lauren Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Shea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Shea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Locations
Nampa Digestive Health Clinic5080 E Commerce St, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Shea, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.