Overview of Dr. Lauren Nathan, MD

Dr. Lauren Nathan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Nathan works at UCLA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE-OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.