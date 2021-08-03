Dr. Newnam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Newnam, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lauren Newnam, DPM
Dr. Lauren Newnam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Newnam works at
Dr. Newnam's Office Locations
UM BWMC Orthopaedics255 Hospital Dr Ste 207, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8170
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newnam?
I had to go do to a severe foot fracture . Dr Newnam did a terrific job right from the star pleasant, explained procedure, scheduled all my follow ups after the surgery right than, the staff is very good and really tries to accommodate . Big plus i have never had to wait for than 10-15 minutes for my appt with her. and I have had many follow ups. I do highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lauren Newnam, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629186218
Education & Certifications
- West Jersey Health Systems
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newnam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Newnam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newnam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.