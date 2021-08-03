See All Podiatrists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Lauren Newnam, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Glen Burnie, MD
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lauren Newnam, DPM

Dr. Lauren Newnam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Newnam works at UM BWMC Orthopaedics in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newnam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Orthopaedics
    255 Hospital Dr Ste 207, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    karen d jones — Aug 03, 2021
    
    About Dr. Lauren Newnam, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629186218
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Jersey Health Systems
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Newnam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newnam works at UM BWMC Orthopaedics in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Newnam’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Newnam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newnam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

