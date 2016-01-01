Dr. Olson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Olson, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Olson, MD
Dr. Lauren Olson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
1
Mercy Doctors Medical Group1 Shrader St Ste 640, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 752-0100
2
St. Mary's Medical Center450 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 750-5955
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Olson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1639533961
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Olson works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.