Overview of Dr. Lauren Outlaw, MD

Dr. Lauren Outlaw, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Plata, MD. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Outlaw works at UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Womens Health in La Plata, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

