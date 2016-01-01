Overview of Dr. Lauren Painter, MD

Dr. Lauren Painter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Painter works at Prisma Health OB/GYN in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.