Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Sugar Land Women's Health Cares17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 230, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 578-3823Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Sugar Land Women's Health17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 230, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 578-3823
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips is amazing! She delivered my first born son and was very kind and thorough throughout my entire pregnancy. Whenever I had a question I was able to message her using the patient portal and she responded promptly. I never felt rushed during my appointments. She would sit and ask me questions and made sure all of my questions or concerns were answered.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023226719
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M
