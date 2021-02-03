Overview of Dr. Lauren Phillips, MD

Dr. Lauren Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Sugar Land Women's Health Cares in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.