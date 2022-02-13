Dr. Lauren Phipps, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Phipps, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lauren Phipps, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albertville, MN.
Dr. Phipps works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare Albertville5585 La Centre Ave Ste 500, Albertville, MN 55301 Directions (763) 220-6772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phipps?
First time seeing Dr. Phipps for general dentist visit. Went just fine. Very friendly.
About Dr. Lauren Phipps, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1801270301
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phipps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phipps accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phipps using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phipps works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Phipps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phipps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.