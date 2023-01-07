Dr. Lauren Poliakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Poliakin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Poliakin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Poliakin works at
Locations
Lauren A Poliakin MD227 W Janss Rd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4767Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Adventist Health Physicians Network Surgical Specialties2750 Sycamore Dr Ste 210, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 601-7472Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
On 12/2/2022 I had emergency Gallbladder removal via robotic surgery by Dr. Lauren Poliakin. I cannot give her enough Stars for my overall experience and outcome. Unlike most surgeons, she is a Master of Communication and is thorough, empathetic, committed to her patients far above most. Anything you ask of her, she follows up on no matter how small or inconvenient to her. Her bedside manner and post-surgery care as well as future medical advise is rare and valuable. As Healthcare Providers go you cannot do better than Lauren. My recovery was minimal due to her mastery of the Robotic method. I called her for advice just yesterday and she alleviated my concerns on how to proceed. Bottomline you cannot do better than Dr. Lauren Poliakin for your healthcare needs.
About Dr. Lauren Poliakin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1790162733
Education & Certifications
- Carolina's Medical Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poliakin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poliakin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poliakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poliakin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliakin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliakin.
