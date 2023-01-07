See All General Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Lauren Poliakin, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lauren Poliakin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Poliakin works at Lauren A Poliakin MD in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lauren A Poliakin MD
    227 W Janss Rd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4767
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Adventist Health Physicians Network Surgical Specialties
    2750 Sycamore Dr Ste 210, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 601-7472
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2023
    On 12/2/2022 I had emergency Gallbladder removal via robotic surgery by Dr. Lauren Poliakin. I cannot give her enough Stars for my overall experience and outcome. Unlike most surgeons, she is a Master of Communication and is thorough, empathetic, committed to her patients far above most. Anything you ask of her, she follows up on no matter how small or inconvenient to her. Her bedside manner and post-surgery care as well as future medical advise is rare and valuable. As Healthcare Providers go you cannot do better than Lauren. My recovery was minimal due to her mastery of the Robotic method. I called her for advice just yesterday and she alleviated my concerns on how to proceed. Bottomline you cannot do better than Dr. Lauren Poliakin for your healthcare needs.
    Tom Gregory — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Lauren Poliakin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1790162733
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolina's Medical Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
