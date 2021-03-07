See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Lauren Pray, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lauren Pray, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lauren Pray, MD

Dr. Lauren Pray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Pray works at Northwest Womens Health Care in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Pray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Womens Healthcare
    1101 Madison St Ste 1150, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amniocentesis
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Amniocentesis
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pray?

    Mar 07, 2021
    I'm having my second baby with Dr Pray as my OB. She is amazing and so is the entire staff at NW Women's Healthcare. They are all women, and I've definitely noticed the difference in care provided! I am overweight and over the age of 35, and she has never once made me feel ashamed or guilty for trying to grow my family, unlike other OB's I've seen in the past. Both pregnancies have come with multiple challenges, but she educated me on them and has a unique way of making me feel genuinely cared for, which keeps me calm. I feel like I'm in the best hands possible for another safe delivery! Also my C-section scar is so small and neat and clean and hardly even noticeable. She really took time and care with my surgery!
    NPK — Mar 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Pray, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lauren Pray, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pray to family and friends

    Dr. Pray's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pray

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lauren Pray, MD.

    About Dr. Lauren Pray, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558494179
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Pray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pray works at Northwest Womens Health Care in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pray’s profile.

    Dr. Pray has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lauren Pray, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.