Overview of Dr. Lauren Pray, MD

Dr. Lauren Pray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Pray works at Northwest Womens Health Care in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.