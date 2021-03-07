Dr. Lauren Pray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Pray, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Pray, MD
Dr. Lauren Pray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Pray's Office Locations
Northwest Womens Healthcare1101 Madison St Ste 1150, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm having my second baby with Dr Pray as my OB. She is amazing and so is the entire staff at NW Women's Healthcare. They are all women, and I've definitely noticed the difference in care provided! I am overweight and over the age of 35, and she has never once made me feel ashamed or guilty for trying to grow my family, unlike other OB's I've seen in the past. Both pregnancies have come with multiple challenges, but she educated me on them and has a unique way of making me feel genuinely cared for, which keeps me calm. I feel like I'm in the best hands possible for another safe delivery! Also my C-section scar is so small and neat and clean and hardly even noticeable. She really took time and care with my surgery!
About Dr. Lauren Pray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pray has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.