Dr. Lauren Redler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Redler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Redler, MD
Dr. Lauren Redler, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Boston Children's Hospital|Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Redler works at
Dr. Redler's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 590 5th Avenue590 5th Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10036 Directions
-
3
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
4
General Pediatrics Inpatient Hospitalists170 William Street, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redler?
She was very nice and reply to my email and caring before and after my surgery
About Dr. Lauren Redler, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1336383967
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital|Hospital for Special Surgery
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redler works at
Dr. Redler has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Redler speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Redler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.