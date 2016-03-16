Overview of Dr. Lauren Rosen, MD

Dr. Lauren Rosen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haverford, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at LSR Wellness in Haverford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.