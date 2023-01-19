Dr. Lauren Rubal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Rubal, MD
Dr. Lauren Rubal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Rubal works at
Lauren Rubal, MD1441 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 415-6704Monday7:30am - 12:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 12:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rubal is absolutely the BEST! She is so kind, compassionate, attentive, smart and generous with her time and knowledge! Truly specialized and personalized care. I cannot recommend her enough!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1184802530
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Rubal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubal works at
Dr. Rubal speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubal.
