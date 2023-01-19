See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Lauren Rubal, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lauren Rubal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Rubal works at Lauren Rubal, MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lauren Rubal, MD
    1441 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 415-6704
    Monday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Hypothalamic Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Period Management Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lauren Rubal, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184802530
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Rubal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubal works at Lauren Rubal, MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rubal’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

