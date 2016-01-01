See All Pediatricians in Norwood, MA
Dr. Lauren Rubin, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Lauren Rubin, MD

Dr. Lauren Rubin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwood, MA. 

Dr. Rubin works at Dedham Medical Associates-norwood in Norwood, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubin's Office Locations

    Dedham Medical Associates-norwood
    1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 278-5590
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.
    230 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-5230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Lauren Rubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669828570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

