Overview of Dr. Lauren Ruggiero, MD

Dr. Lauren Ruggiero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ruggiero works at Nyu Langone Cityscape Obgyn in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.