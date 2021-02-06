Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runnels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD
Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Dr. Runnels' Office Locations
1
First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology14405 Arbor Green Trl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 262-0055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology5880 Rand Blvd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 262-0055Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Runnels was the on call Dr when I delivered my son. I got to the hospital at 9cm. My son had anencephaly and I was worried about how everything would go but she kept me calm and made me feel at peace. She was so sweet and wonderful. She helped me VBAC just like I wanted and supported every decision I made. Me and my husband are grateful to have had such a wonderful Dr during such a hard time.
About Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336341106
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runnels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runnels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runnels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Runnels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runnels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runnels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runnels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.