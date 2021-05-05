Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
1
Union Square Office55 W 17th St Ste 104, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 427-8761Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
2
New York Office232 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-5544
3
Concorde Medical Group LLC26 Court St Ste 808, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (212) 889-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schwartz is caring, professional and thorough. I am so glad I went to her!
About Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033389689
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Gastroenterology
