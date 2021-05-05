Overview

Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Manhattan Specialty Care in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.