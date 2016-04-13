See All Psychiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD

Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.

Dr. Schwartz works at Lauren H. Schwartz, MD, PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma City Psychiatry
    9401 N Kelley Ave Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-4700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 13, 2016
About Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 14 years of experience
  • English
  • 1639305097
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
  • Univ of OK Coll of Med
  • University Of Central Oklahoma
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schwartz works at Lauren H. Schwartz, MD, PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

