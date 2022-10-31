See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Lauren Scott, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauren Scott, MD

Dr. Lauren Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at OB/GYN Dept in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA, Newport News, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, Arlington, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scott's Office Locations

    OB/GYN Dept
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 776-4082
    Hofheimer Hall Office
    825 Fairfax Ave # 310, Norfolk, VA 23507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 446-7900
    Peninsula Office
    729 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 5E, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 446-7900
    Princess Anne Office
    2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 500, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 689-5104
    Inova Medical Group - Urogynecology
    2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 706, Arlington, VA 22206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 777-2410
    Inova Medical Group - Urogynecology
    44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 226, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-8292
    Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology
    500 N Washington St Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 419-5645

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr Scott performed a hysterectomy and it was very successful. I had no pain and a very quick recovery . She has a great bedside manner. I trust her completely.
    ISW — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Scott, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

