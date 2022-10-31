Overview of Dr. Lauren Scott, MD

Dr. Lauren Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at OB/GYN Dept in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA, Newport News, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, Arlington, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.