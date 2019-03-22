Overview of Dr. Lauren Seeberger, MD

Dr. Lauren Seeberger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Seeberger works at CAMC Neurology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.