Dr. Lauren Shin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-8090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I am posting an update to my last review. Dr. Shin’s office has been in touch with me and helped to remedy the issue with my daughter’s prescription refill.
- Psychiatry
- English, Korean
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
