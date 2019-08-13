Dr. Lauren Shouldis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shouldis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Shouldis, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lauren Shouldis, DPM
Dr. Lauren Shouldis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Shouldis works at
Dr. Shouldis' Office Locations
Norfolk Foot and Ankle Group PC4224 Holland Rd Ste 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 498-0202Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Norfolk Foot & Ankle Group3509 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23504 Directions (757) 228-3735Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shouldis?
We had an amazing experience with Dr. Shouldis after previously visiting the emergency room and another doctor without luck. Dr. Shouldis resolved my daughter's issue perfectly. The entire office staff was pleasant and our visits were on time and expedient. I cannot recommend Dr. Shouldis more highly.
About Dr. Lauren Shouldis, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Va Medical Center Augusta Ga
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Youngstown State University Youngstown, Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shouldis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shouldis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shouldis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shouldis works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shouldis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shouldis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shouldis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shouldis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.