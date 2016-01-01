Dr. Lauren Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Simon, MD
Dr. Lauren Simon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
Loma Linda Univ. Family Medical Group Inc.25455 Barton Rd Ste 204B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Simon, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1033137013
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
