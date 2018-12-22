Overview of Dr. Lauren Smith, DPM

Dr. Lauren Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Smith works at Columbus Foot Care in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.