Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (304)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo

Dr. Snitzer works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Sugar Land
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 494-0050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Sunscreen Allergy Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 304 ratings
    Patient Ratings (304)
    5 Star
    (293)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Snitzer is by far the most thorough Dermatologist I have ever been to. I feel confident that she is keeping ahead of my multiple issues with skin cancer. Her bedside manner is terrific. Answers are thorough and easy to understand. I have a mark on my hand that no dermatologist has ever been able to tell me what it is. She said, that is xxx and then explained what it is and why it isn't an issue. I have been looking for that answer for 50 years.
    Bob F. — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1225391543
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
    • University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
    • Cornell University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snitzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snitzer works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Snitzer’s profile.

    Dr. Snitzer has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    304 patients have reviewed Dr. Snitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

