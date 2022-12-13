Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD
Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
U.S. Dermatology Partners Sugar Land1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 494-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Dr. Snitzer is by far the most thorough Dermatologist I have ever been to. I feel confident that she is keeping ahead of my multiple issues with skin cancer. Her bedside manner is terrific. Answers are thorough and easy to understand. I have a mark on my hand that no dermatologist has ever been able to tell me what it is. She said, that is xxx and then explained what it is and why it isn't an issue. I have been looking for that answer for 50 years.
- University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
- University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
- Cornell University
Dr. Snitzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snitzer has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
304 patients have reviewed Dr. Snitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.