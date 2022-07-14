Dr. Lauren Stone, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Stone, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Stone, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Diamond Valley Dental Care12901 Highway 41 N, Evansville, IN 47725 Directions (812) 382-9673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
She was very nice and kept me informed of every step she did
About Dr. Lauren Stone, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1083028476
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.