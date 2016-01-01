Dr. Lauren Strady, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Strady, DO
Overview of Dr. Lauren Strady, DO
Dr. Lauren Strady, DO is a Pediatric Hospitalist in Easton, MD.
Dr. Strady's Office Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Pediatrics at Easton500 Cadmus Ln Ste 210, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Strady, DO
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
- English
- 1659721991
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strady has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.