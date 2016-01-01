Dr. Lauren Streicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Streicher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group, Center for Sexual Health259 E Erie St Fl 24, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 472-0502
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1609832872
- McGaw Medical Center/Nu|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Streicher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Streicher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.