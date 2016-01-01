See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Lauren Streicher, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauren Streicher, MD

Dr. Lauren Streicher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Streicher works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Streicher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group, Center for Sexual Health
    259 E Erie St Fl 24, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 472-0502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lauren Streicher, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609832872
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center/Nu|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Streicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Streicher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Streicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Streicher works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Streicher’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Streicher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streicher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

