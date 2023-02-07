Overview of Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM

Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Sum works at Beltway Foot Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.