Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (204)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM

Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Sum works at Beltway Foot Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beltway Foot Clinic
    9515 Bellaire Blvd Ste B, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 988-4848
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Pearland
    12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 1102, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 340-3030
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 204 ratings
    Patient Ratings (204)
    5 Star
    (189)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Solved my foot problem quickly, no wait . Get me in right away for emergency care, very thorough, gentle and knowledgeable.
    Kathleen — Feb 07, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM
    About Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1972522399
    Education & Certifications

    • Podiatric Medicine & Surgery
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
