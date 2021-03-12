Dr. Lauren Swords, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swords is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Swords, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Swords, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Sugar Land Office16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 774-5131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 344-9450
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Swords for many years. Her expertise, care and kindness exceeds my expectations! I’ll be her patient for as long as I can!
About Dr. Lauren Swords, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104135649
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, Chicago
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
- University Of Texas Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swords has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swords accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swords has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swords on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swords. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swords.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.