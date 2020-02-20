Overview

Dr. Lauren Taglia, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Taglia works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Grouop in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.