Dr. Lauren Thomassie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomassie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Thomassie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Thomassie, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Thomassie works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomassie?
Dr. Thomassie is a very good physician. She listens to your concerns and discusses options. I have been going to her for years for skin issues including skin cancer and hair loss.
About Dr. Lauren Thomassie, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1164748539
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University - New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomassie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomassie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomassie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomassie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomassie works at
Dr. Thomassie has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomassie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomassie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomassie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomassie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomassie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.