Overview

Dr. Lauren Thomassie, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Thomassie works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.