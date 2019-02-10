Overview

Dr. Lauren Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Diamond Bar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.